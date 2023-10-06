Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $17.61 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

