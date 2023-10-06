Raia Drogasil S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered Raia Drogasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

