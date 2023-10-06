Tesco PLC Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1395 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Tesco Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Tesco has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCDY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.67) to GBX 306 ($3.70) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 335 ($4.05) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Thursday.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

