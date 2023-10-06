Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEN. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

