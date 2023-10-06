Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) & Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cool and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tidewater 0 0 2 1 3.33

Tidewater has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Given Tidewater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Cool.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cool and Tidewater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million 2.71 $85.74 million N/A N/A Tidewater $647.68 million 5.31 -$21.75 million $0.94 69.43

Cool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tidewater.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Tidewater 6.27% 7.21% 4.77%

Summary

Tidewater beats Cool on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates anchor handling towing supply vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; foreign government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

