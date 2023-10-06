National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKSH. TheStreet lowered National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $24.11 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

