SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $28.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,272,830.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $274,460.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,771. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 18.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

