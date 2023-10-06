Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $372.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.98. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.