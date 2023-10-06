Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neonode by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Investor AB bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

