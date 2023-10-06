Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
Neonode stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
