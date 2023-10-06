Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.21.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

