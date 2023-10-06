ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial began coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ODP will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,402,480.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,346,803.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $4,251,288. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth $444,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ODP during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ODP by 875.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

