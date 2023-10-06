Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Universal Display stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $166.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

