Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

OMCL stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

