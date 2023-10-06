O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.87.

Shares of ORLY opened at $900.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $932.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $919.99. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $705.71 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

