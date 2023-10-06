O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $930.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1,000.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.87.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $900.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $705.71 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $932.21 and its 200 day moving average is $919.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

