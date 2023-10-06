StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

