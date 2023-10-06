StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

OMI opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

