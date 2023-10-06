Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAHC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.