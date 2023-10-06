Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,784,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,623,000 after acquiring an additional 978,377 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $19,181,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 295,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

