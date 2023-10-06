StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,804,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,296,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Open Text by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 271,437 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 858,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

