T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $173.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $172.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

TMUS stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

