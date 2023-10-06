SVB Wealth LLC Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,478,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,252,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $420.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.21.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

