SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $444.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $399.69 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

