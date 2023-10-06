SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 110,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.