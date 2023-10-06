SVB Wealth LLC Sells 16,373 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $74.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

