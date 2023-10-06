Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $95,960.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

EA opened at $120.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

