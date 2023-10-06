Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,428.25 ($29.35).

DLN has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($23.12) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DLN

Derwent London Stock Up 0.4 %

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 1,868 ($22.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.51, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,810 ($21.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,750 ($33.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -1,513.41%.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.