Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,056.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 257,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

