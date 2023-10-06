Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.
AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology
Avid Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.84 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
