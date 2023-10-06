Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.84 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

