BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $327,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $13.26 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $576.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

