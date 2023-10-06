Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of BR opened at $179.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

