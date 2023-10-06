Brokerages Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT at $51.33

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,789 shares of company stock worth $1,064,470. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

