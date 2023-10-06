KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $51,930.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.03.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,466.05%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

