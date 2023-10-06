Brett Morgan Purchases 15,000 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.11 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,695.00 ($29,742.04).

Brett Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Brett Morgan bought 5,471 shares of MyState stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,780.75 ($11,325.32).

On Monday, August 21st, Brett Morgan bought 5,000 shares of MyState stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.45 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,250.00 ($10,987.26).

MyState Price Performance

MyState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. MyState’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

About MyState

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

