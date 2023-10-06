Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Fiona Nicholls Buys 500,000 Shares

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Nicholls purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,500.00 ($16,878.98).

Alligator Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 87.82 and a current ratio of 9.30.

About Alligator Energy

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. It holds interests in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Project located in Northern Territory; Samphire Uranium Project South Australia and Big Lake Uranium Project situated in South Australia; and Piedmont project located in Northern Italy.

