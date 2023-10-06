Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $28,635.09 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $28,635.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,999.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RMNI

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.