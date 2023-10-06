Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $38,235.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

