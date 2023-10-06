MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $40,096.27 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $101.40 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGPI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.