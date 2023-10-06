Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $989,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $4,711,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

