Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $78,067.50 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kathryn Kulikoski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $199,360.90.

On Monday, July 31st, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $51.66 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

