Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $82,050.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 505,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,818,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after purchasing an additional 651,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 490,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

