Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP John Coll Sells 2,000 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

