The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Trading Down 2.0 %

NYT stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. New York Times has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 419,442 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 4.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New York Times by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,277,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in New York Times by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.