Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 212.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.40 ($2.58).

MAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.57) to GBX 217 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.40 ($2.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.68.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

