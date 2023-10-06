Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT at $33.60

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $29.38 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.