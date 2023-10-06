Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $153,357.80 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Nima Ghamsari sold 114,504 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $151,145.28.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.40. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.54% and a negative net margin of 183.40%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

