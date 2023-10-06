Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $163,440.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $163,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $594.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.34.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
