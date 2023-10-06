Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $163,440.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $163,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $594.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 36,858.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

