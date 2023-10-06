Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 9,400 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $178,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,416,002.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.59 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

