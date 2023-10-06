Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $188,730.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $188,730.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00.

NET opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

