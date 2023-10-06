Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Purchases £270,000 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosehill purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($326,362.87).

LON EMAN opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.43 million, a PE ratio of -821.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.39. Everyman Media Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.12 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

